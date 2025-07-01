Naseeruddin Shah's support for Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy shows his ‘frustration’: Ashoke Pandit

Actor Naseeruddin Shah defended actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh amid the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3, and his collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. After facing backlash, he has now deleted the post from his Facebook account. Meanwhile, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who serves as the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, has slammed the veteran actor for his statement and said that he suffers from ‘frustration’. (Also read: Naseeruddin Shah defends Diljit Dosanjh for working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: ‘They were awaiting…') Naseeruddin Shah deleted his statement supporting Diljit Dosanjh amid the Sardaar Ji 3 row.

Naseer's statement

In the now-deleted post, Naseeruddin had stated, “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned.”

Ashoke Pandit's response

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has called out Naseeruddin's statement and responded to news agency ANI. He said, “We are not surprised, not shocked, by Naseeruddin Shah's response to Diljit Dosanjh's entire episode. He calls us the Jumla party, he calls us goons. The educated, versatile actor, senior person in the industry, calling us goons proves the frustration and kind of restlessness of Naseeruddin Shah.”

He went on to add, “For us, our country comes first. So, our response to the entire episode, our response to the entire film Sardar 3, according to us is right. Let me tell you Naseer sahab, we have taken a call of issuing a non-cooperation against Diljeet and we have already issued.”

Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have called for ban on Diljit and all his upcoming projects. The backlash comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

(via inputs from ANI)