Naseeruddin Shah defends Diljit Dosanjh for working with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3: ‘They were awaiting…'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has come forward to defend Diljit Dosanjh amid the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3 and his collaboration with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. He clarified that Diljit wasn't responsible for the film's casting, and expressed his disapproval of restricting personal interactions between India and Pakistan. Also read: Sardaar Ji 3: Diljit Dosanjh shares public response in Pakistan amid row over Hania Aamir's casting Naseeruddin Shah feels it is unfair to target Diljit Dosanjh amid the Sardaar Ji 3 row.

Naseeruddin Shah supports Diljit

On Monday, Naseeruddin took to social media to support Diljit amid the hate that he is getting for starring alongside Hania. He shared his views via a post on Facebook.

“I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was,” Naseeruddin said.

The actor continued, “But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned. What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it”.

“And my response to those who will say “Go to Pakistan” is “GO TO KAILASA”,” he concluded.

Screengrab of his Facebook post.

Diljit gets hate for Sardaar Ji 3

At the moment, Diljit's Sardaar Ji 3 is sparking controversy. The film's team is facing intense backlash over the inclusion of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, alongside Diljit and Neeru Bajwa. Despite the drama, the movie opened overseas on June 27. The film didn’t release in India.

After the launch of the trailer, there have been calls to ban Diljit and his future work in India. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) have called for ban on Diljit and all his upcoming projects. Singer Mika Singh has shared that Diljit should apologise. The stir comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.