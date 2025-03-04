Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals Katrina Kaif had a problem with his complexion: ‘Dushman ban gaye the’

Neil looks back

During an interview with On Public Demand by Filmygyan, Neil looked back at his initial rivalry with Katrina while working on the film.

Neil said, “Pehle din humari mulakat hui toh hum bilkul dost nahi, dushman ban gaye the. Pehla scene humara saath main ho raha tha aur ladayi pe ladayi. Har baat cut kiye ja rahi thi. Kuch na kuch problem tha toh main bhi pooche ja raha hoon ki problem hai kya? (When we met on the first day, we became enemies. We were shooting our first scene together, and we kept fighting. She kept cutting me off. I kept asking what the problem was)."

He added, “Phir maaloon pada ki mere rang se kuch unko problem thi. Phir kisi kirdaar se, jis kisam se main usse kar raha tha. Toh kuch na kuch woh masti kar rahi thi mere saath aur main wahan pe bohot naraaz ho raha tha kyuki main aa raha tha ek intense Johnny Gaddaar se (I heard that she had an issue with my complexion. Then I heard she had an issue with how I played my character. She kept doing this and I became angry as I had already worked on an intense film)”.

The actor admitted that he kept wondering that he was giving his best to the role, and what he could do to make it right.

Neil revealed that one day, Katrina scolded him after he had just given his shot. He decided to confront her and clear up the misunderstanding. Later, he found out that Katrina was not angry at Neil. She was nervous as she had only done comedy movies. That’s when they resolved their differences and bonded well.

Produced and distributed by Yash Raj Films, New York was directed by Kabir Khan. Released in 2009, the film also starred John Abraham and late Irrfan Khan. Set in New York, the narrative spreads over nine years. It tells the story of three young friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after 9/11.

Neil's recent film

Neil was last seen in the satirical action comedy Hisaab Barabar. Helmed by Ashwni Dhir, the film also stars R Madhavan along with Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in supporting roles. The story follows a railway ticket checker who uncovers discrepancies in minor bank transactions, which leads him to uncover deeper systemic corruption. It is streaming on ZEE5