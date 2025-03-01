Neil Nitin Mukesh opens up on telling ‘senior’ Shah Rukh Khan to shut up at award show: ‘I know who my grandfather is…'

A video of Neil Nitin Mukesh telling Shah Rukh Khan to "shut up" during an award show in 2009, after the superstar made a joke about his name, earlier went viral on social media. Many believed that Neil had insulted Shah Rukh. However, in an interview with Hindi Rush, the actor clarified that he would never speak to his seniors in such a manner. Neil Nitin Mukesh on telling Shah Rukh Khan to 'shut up' at award show.

Neil says he loves Shah Rukh Khan

When asked about the incident with Shah Rukh, Neil said, "Mera bada simple manana hai, hum ek aise era mein hain jahan, main Shah Rukh sir ki baat nahi kar raha hun (My belief is very simple. We are in an era where… I am not talking about Shah Rukh Sir), his seniority and I love him so much myself. I want to clarify that I would never say ‘shut up’ to my seniors, but it was a show and there were so many things at play there. That conversation is entirely different, and I am not even talking about that.”

He further added that he cannot explain his family’s legacy to everyone, saying, "But if today people say this, if I want to keep my feelings towards my parents, my grandfather’s name, how can I make everyone understand that? I understand it, my family understands it, and that is more than enough for me. I will not try to make a fourth person understand this. If they want to make a joke, let them. You are not Neil Nitin Mukesh. You don’t have such a legacy, so you will make fun of it. I feel proud that we are celebrating ‘100 years of Mukesh’. I know who my grandfather is."

When Neil asked SRK to ‘shut up’

During the 2009 Filmfare Awards, Shah Rukh had asked Neil about his "three names". He joked, "I have a question for Neil Nitin Mukesh. Tumhara naam hai Neil Nitin Mukesh, bhaiya surname kahan pe hai? Saare ke saare first names hain (Your name is Neil Nitin Mukesh, you have three names, but where is the surname)? Why don’t you have a surname?"

Neil had then replied, “Sir, very kind question, thank you so much. But can I take the liberty of saying something?" After receiving a “go ahead" from Shah Rukh, Neil said, “That is an insult for me actually, I feel. It’s not right. I think you haven’t seen, but my father is sitting out here. I think you guys just need to shut up. I’m sorry."

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s recent work

Neil was last seen in the film Hisaab Barabar. The satirical action-comedy, written and directed by Ashwni Dhir, stars R. Madhavan in the lead role, with Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in supporting roles. The film follows the story of a railway ticket checker who uncovers discrepancies in minor bank transactions, leading him to expose deeper systemic corruption. It is available to watch on ZEE5.