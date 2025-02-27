Mahesh Manjrekar says Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘very underrated’ actor: 'I want him to play a paid assassin'

What Mahesh said about Shah Rukh

During the interview, Mahesh said: “There is one actor who, as an actor, who is very underrated but I feel he is brilliant, is Shah Rukh Khan. As an actor, he is extraordinary. He is so easy in front of the camera.”

On the perfect part for Shah Rukh

He added, "It's a brilliant film where I want him to play a paid assassin. Extraordinary film. As I said, he who must have graduated in economics, then somewhere he has come here, so he's always well dressed, has a rimless glass ka chashma (spectacles). And he believes ki he is the best today because he plans everything routinely. It's a very very very good rule.”

Mahesh made his acting debut in the Marathi movie Jeeva Sakha (1992), and went on to establish himself as a character actor. He has also directed several films, including Vaastav: The Reality (1999), Astitva (2000) and Viruddh... Family Comes First (2005).

Shah Rukh did not have a release in 2024. His last release was Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, which opened in theatres in December 2023. Shah Rukh is currently working on his next film, titled King. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. The film will go on floors in March 2025 and will be released globally in 2026.