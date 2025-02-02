Menu Explore
Neil Nitin Mukesh was detained at New York airport as officials refused to believe he was Indian: ‘I said Google me’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Feb 02, 2025 12:56 PM IST

Neil Nitin Mukesh recalled how he was detained at the New York airport despite having an Indian passport, revealed how he got out of the situation.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently opened up about an unsettling experience at a New York airport, where he was detained and questioned about his nationality. The actor, revealed in an interview with Mashable India that immigration officers refused to believe he was Indian, despite holding an Indian passport.

Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls being detained at New York airport.
Neil Nitin Mukesh recalls being detained at New York airport.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s detention in New York

Recalling the incident, Neil said, “When I was doing the film New York, I was detained at the airport there. They refused to believe that I had an Indian passport and that I was Indian. So it became quite big news that I was detained. They didn’t even let me answer or say anything for myself.”

The situation escalated as officials continued to question him without giving him a chance to explain himself. Neil shared that he was held for nearly four hours before he was allowed to clarify his identity.

How Neil handled the situation

When asked how he managed to get out of the situation, Neil said, “After four hours, they came and asked, ‘What do you have to say?’ and I simply said, ‘Just Google me.' Then they were so embarrassed that they started questioning me about my legacy, my grandfather, and my father,” he added.

Neil Nitin Mukesh’s legacy

Neil Nitin Mukesh comes from a prestigious lineage of musicians and actors. His grandfather, the legendary Mukesh, was one of the most celebrated playback singers in Indian cinema, while his father, Nitin Mukesh, also made a significant mark as a playback singer.

Neil's recent film

Neil is currently seen in the satirical action comedy Hisaab Barabar. Helmed by Ashwni Dhir, the film also stars R Madhavan along with Kirti Kulhari, Rashami Desai, and Faisal Rashid in supporting roles. The story follows a railway ticket checker who uncovers discrepancies in minor bank transactions, which leads him to uncover deeper systemic corruption. It is streaming on ZEE5.

