Nick Jonas shares sweet family moments with Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie runs to hug him backstage

Pop star Nick Jonas recently shared a sweet glimpse of his life with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra. From performing at back-to-back concerts to spending quality time with Priyanka and their daughter, Malti Marie, Nick’s latest Instagram post offered a glimpse into his life on and off stage.

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of life with Priyanka and Malti Marie

Nick Jonas shared glimpse of his life with Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie.

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Some photos from the carousel showed Nick performing with his brothers and bandmates, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Other pictures captured him enjoying a quiet morning with coffee. One photo showed Priyanka and Nick getting cosy, while the cutest picture featured Nick picking up his daughter, Malti, capturing a sweet father-daughter moment. The post also included glimpses of Nick’s life behind the scenes, including a skincare session with a face mask. He captioned the post simply, “I am on one.”

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Nick Jonas gets candid about Jonas Brothers’ split

{{^usCountry}} Nick recently appeared on a podcast with his mother-in-law and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. During their conversation, he discussed the factors that led to the Jonas Brothers’ breakup in 2013, before their eventual reunion in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nick recently appeared on a podcast with his mother-in-law and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. During their conversation, he discussed the factors that led to the Jonas Brothers’ breakup in 2013, before their eventual reunion in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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“There was a fraying that was happening. From our last album till the time we broke up, it was a combination of growing up, being in a pressure cooker of having reached this level of success and having not quite reached that success for a number of years, finding that we weren't extending our collaborators because we were afraid that maybe if we reached out, people wouldn't want to work with us,” he said.

He also spoke about his biggest flaw and his tendency to overthink certain aspects of the creative process. “My major flaw is my tendency to overthink certain things in the creative process and I always describe it as I am tightening the screw until eventually the wood breaks and you reach a sweet spot where you are giving as much effort as you can but you can also overcook it. So, just find that perfect balance where you have done your best that you feel you can do and leave it in the hands of others,” he said.

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About Nick and Priyanka's love story

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February 2017 and they started dating by May 2018. The couple got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in December that year in lavish ceremonies in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, celebrating both Christian and Hindu wedding traditions. In January 2022, they announced the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy.