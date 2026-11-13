Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a hit in all countries where the epic is ‘history’; sets records in Indonesia, Vietnam, Nepal

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been a roaring success at the box office in its opening week. After a subpar start for a film of its scale, Ramayana took off in the post-Diwali break in India, soaring to ₹1000 crore in eight days. However, while the performance in India was always expected to be big, Ramayana has hit it out of the park in many Asian territories where the epic is part of culture and history.

Ranbir Kapoor is portraying Ram in the film Ramayana

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Ramayana originated in India, with Valmiki’s version being the most popular and among the first to descend from the original oral traditions. But worldwide, there are 300 versions of the epic, including localised versions in parts of Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka. Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas are also popular in Hindu-majority Nepal. In all these countries, the new film adaptation has taken a record start.

Ramayana soars in Southeast Asia

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had its premiere in Indonesia on November 11, six days after its worldwide release. According to local trackers, the film minted $100k (just under ₹1 crore) through its premiere, the best start for an Indian film in the country. The Ramayana has existed in the country for over 1900 years, with localised versions such as the Kakawin Ramayana, the Balinese Ramakavaca, and the Hikayat Seri Rama, all centuries old.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana performed so well in Vietnam? The epic has cultural and educational connections in Vietnam: the country has Hindu temples linked to the Champa dynasty, a 1,300-year-old temple dedicated to Valmiki, and the Ramayana is taught in schools and universities. The film has earned $350,000 there, despite Indian films usually struggling to cross $20,000. What box-office records has Ramayana set in Indonesia and Cambodia? In Indonesia, the film earned $100,000 at its premiere, the best start for an Indian film in the country. In Cambodia, it opened to $150,000 over the weekend, also a record for an Indian film there. How successful has Ramayana been at the box office in Nepal? Ramayana earned NPR 12.80 crore in its extended opening week, making it the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film in Nepal at the time reported. It had surpassed the final collections of RRR, Pathaan and Jawan.

{{^usCountry}} Similarly, Thailand has strong cultural associations with the epic. During the Khmer Empire, Emperor Rama I compiled a local version of the epic, called the Ramakien. Here, Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation has earned just under $1 million ( ₹9 crore) in a week, one of the best performances by an Indian film ever. In Cambodia, home to the largest Vishnu temple in the world, Ramayana is called Reamker and is part of the school syllabus. This connection gave the film a $150K opening weekend in the country, again the best for an Indian film. In neighbouring Malaysia, too, Ramayana Part One has been a stupendous success, raking in $900K ( ₹8 crore) in under a week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, Thailand has strong cultural associations with the epic. During the Khmer Empire, Emperor Rama I compiled a local version of the epic, called the Ramakien. Here, Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation has earned just under $1 million ( ₹9 crore) in a week, one of the best performances by an Indian film ever. In Cambodia, home to the largest Vishnu temple in the world, Ramayana is called Reamker and is part of the school syllabus. This connection gave the film a $150K opening weekend in the country, again the best for an Indian film. In neighbouring Malaysia, too, Ramayana Part One has been a stupendous success, raking in $900K ( ₹8 crore) in under a week. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ramayana’s sensational run in Vietnam

But these are places where Indian films traditionally perform well at the box office. Ramayana’s success is evident in how sensational it has become in Vietnam. The country isn’t known to be a big market for Indian films, which struggle to cross $20K ( ₹15-18 lakh) there. Ramayana shattered that mark on its first day and has already earned $350K ( ₹3 crore) in the country. Vietnam boasts of several Hindu temples because it was governed by the Champa dynasty for 1500 years, which embraced Hinduism and Buddhism. The country has a 1300-year-old temple dedicated to the sage Valmiki, the traditional author of the Ramayana. In Vietnam, the Ramayana is taught as part of the world literature curriculum in both high schools and universities, rather than as a religious text.

The Nepal breakthrough

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Nepal is a market where Indian films have traditionally done well. The big tentpole Indian films are always among the most successful films in the mountain country, often out-earning local films. Even by those standards, Ramayana’s run has been historic. The film has earned NPR 12.80 ( ₹8 crore) in its extended opening week. This already makes it the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film in the country, surpassing the final collections of RRR, Pathaan, and Jawan. It should beat the all-time record of Baahubali 2 (NPR 25.20 crore) in the coming week.

Ramayana's global run

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is the first part of a duology. The most expensive Indian film ever produced, the film has earned ₹564 crore net in India in eight days, and over $38 million overseas.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The second part is set for a Diwali 2028 release.