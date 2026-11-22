Panaji, Film festivals are very important to attract fresh talent, encourage budding filmmakers and create a culture of diverse cinema viewing, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari said on Sunday as he presented his latest film "Ramayana" at the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India here.

Nitesh Tiwari says film fests like IFFI help nurture fresh talent, promote diverse cinema more less

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The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, which has earned over ₹1,500 crore at the worldwide box office since its debut in theatres earlier this month, screened as as the opening movie in the BRICS segment of the film gala.

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"It's a great honour. I mean, we feel honoured, we feel humbled, and of course proud," Tiwari said at the festival's red carpet.

The filmmaker, a regular attendee at IFFI over the years, spoke about his association with the festival, which began in 2015 with his debut film "Dangal".

"It's been a long journey. It started with 'Dangal' and I have been a regular attendee of IFFI, if not as a delegate, then as someone who conducts workshops and masterclasses".

"It's been a really great journey to see such stuff, interact with fertile minds and learn from youngsters," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Tiwari said film festivals play a vital role in promoting awareness of diverse cinema and encouraging aspiring filmmakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tiwari said film festivals play a vital role in promoting awareness of diverse cinema and encouraging aspiring filmmakers. {{/usCountry}}

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"Those who even can't make it learn from watching the reels, reading about them in the news, so that overall encouragement of a growth of cinema is sent out positively," he said.

He said festivals also provide opportunities to different sections of the film industry, with writers getting a platform to pitch their scripts and producers being able to showcase their films to audiences from across the world.

"Writers get to pitch their scripts, producers get to show their films to a wide range of people from across the world, not just India. Youngsters get to learn from varied experiences of the industry stalwarts, cinephiles get to watch the best cinema from the world. What else can you ask for?" he said.

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At the red carpet, Tiwari was joined by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, who serves as the IFFI festival director.

Gowariker, known for acclaimed films such as "Lagaan", "Swades" and "Jodha Akbar", said he initially wondered how he would approach the responsibility, given that he was primarily a filmmaker.

"When I was first appointed with this position, my first question was, what am I going to do in this? I'm a filmmaker, how will I be taking on the mantle of a festival director?" he said.

Gowariker said he eventually decided to build the festival around a central theme, "Stories Without Borders", which would guide the curation of films and sessions.

"But then I thought, when we write a story, we always have a directive as to where we want to go. I thought, let's create it with a theme. So, the theme for the festival is 'Stories Without Borders'. So, like a tagline now, with that in mind and with the entire team, everyone, we started curating," he said.

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He said the challenge was to anticipate what delegates would want to watch and put together a programme that was engaging, thought-provoking and entertaining, while also introducing audiences to different genres and forms of filmmaking.

"The challenge has been that as a filmmaker, you can at least tell your story and do what you want. But as a festival director, you have to anticipate what the delegates want to see," Gowariker said.

"What can be the best curation where it can be engaging, thought-provoking, entertaining, of course. But, try and fire the imagination of all the people. Get the youngsters in. Get all the different genres that are there, documentaries and everything," he added.

Gowariker also welcomed the screening of "Ramayana" as the opening film of the BRICS segment, calling it a pleasure and honour to have Tiwari and his film at the festival.

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"Ramayana", which features Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, among others, is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

The first part of the film follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil.

The second part is scheduled for a theatrical release on Diwali 2028.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.