Actor Ananya Panday was one of the speakers at the 24th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, where she spoke about her career, Bollywood today and more. During her conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, the actor also opened up about how Hindi cinema had found a way to balance both men and women, and not just in stories where women were central figures.

Ananya Panday on women finding balance in Indian cinema

Ananya Panday at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, in conversation about cinema. (HT Photo)

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During the conversation, when asked if she had observed a change in attitudes towards female actors and the roles they got in big-budget productions, Ananya said that the diverse nature of films in Indian cinema helped actors today. “I think the beauty of our film industry is that we have all kinds of films. If we have testosterone-pumping films, we also have films like Lokah, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kahaani, and Piku,” she said.

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Ananya was on stage with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, and she credited him for handling this balance beautifully in his films. “Imtiaz sir is an example of the balance he has struck between male and female emotions in his portrayal of characters. There would be no Rockstar without Heer. It's not like she exists in relation to him. He also exists in relation to her. He has created that so beautifully,” Ananya said.

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Imtiaz Ali with Ananya Panday at HTLS 2026.

{{^usCountry}} The actor emphasised that this change is not limited to films where women are central, but also to supposedly ‘male-dominated’ films. Giving an example of the Drishyam franchise, led by Ajay Devgn, Ananya added, “We will always have examples of films where women shine, and it's not just about films where a woman is the central character. For instance, in Drishyam, a typically male-dominated film, you cannot imagine it without Tabu or the other female characters. So, it is not about screen time but about what you bring to the film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor emphasised that this change is not limited to films where women are central, but also to supposedly ‘male-dominated’ films. Giving an example of the Drishyam franchise, led by Ajay Devgn, Ananya added, “We will always have examples of films where women shine, and it's not just about films where a woman is the central character. For instance, in Drishyam, a typically male-dominated film, you cannot imagine it without Tabu or the other female characters. So, it is not about screen time but about what you bring to the film.” {{/usCountry}}

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‘Feeling positive after a long time’

During the conversation, Ananya also said she was hopeful about how Indian films had stopped looking for the formula to success, and instead tried making things from the heart. “A film like Lokah, which is about an almost female superhero, is working, and then there is Imtiaz (Ali) sir's Main Waapas Aaunga, such a beautiful film. It found its way into people's hearts. I am feeling very positive after a very long time, because now, as an industry, we are not following a recipe or relying on our old tricks, since we really don't know what's working. Hopefully, we can go back to making things from the heart rather than creating a formula,” said the actor.