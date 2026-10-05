‘Now go watch Drishyam 3’: Ali Fazal gives a shoutout to Ajay Devgn-starrer in note, thanks fans for love for Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie has completed four weeks in theatres. The action crime drama, which brought the world of Mirzapur from OTT to the big screen, has been a resounding success, minting over ₹330 crore worldwide. At the film's milestone, lead actor Ali Fazal took to social media to thank the fans and give a shoutout to Ajay Devgn's new release, Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Ali Fazal gives a shoutout to Drishyam 3

Ali Fazal gave a shoutout to Drishyam 3 as Mirzapur The Movie completed a month.

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Taking to Instagram, Ali shared a selfie alongside a note thanking the fans for the success of Mirzapur The Movie. “The grill the focus. Bring it on. My film completes a month today in theatres. We did something right, I like to think. Thank you again for all the love,” the actor wrote.

Mirzapur: The Movie released in theatres on September 4, becoming a major sleeper hit. The film, with no big stars, has earned ₹231 crore net in India and over ₹330 crore gross worldwide. It is among the the highest-grossing Indian films of the year already.

While penning down his thoughts, Ali also gave a shoutout to Drishyam: The Conclusion and other releases. “Now go watch Drishyam 3. And other films. You have been an awesome audience. Keep the theatres alive,” the actor added.

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About Mirzapur The Movie

{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie continues the story of the popular Amazon Prime Video series, bringing back several of its recognisable characters. Pankaj Tripathi reprises the role of Kaleen Bhaiya, while Divyenndu returns as Munna Bhaiya, and Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur: The Movie continues the story of the popular Amazon Prime Video series, bringing back several of its recognisable characters. Pankaj Tripathi reprises the role of Kaleen Bhaiya, while Divyenndu returns as Munna Bhaiya, and Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit. {{/usCountry}}

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The film centres on the ongoing fight for the Mirzapur throne, as new contenders enter the conflict. Ravi Kishan plays the antagonist. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

Drishyam 3's bumper start

Speaking of Drishyam 3, the much-awaited instalment opened in theatres on October 2 and is already winning hearts. Within three days of its release, the film crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it has grossed ₹270 crore in its opening weekend.

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family. Set months after the events of Drishyam 2, the film follows a fresh investigation that once again puts his family under pressure.

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Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast as a new police officer. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.