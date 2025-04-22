‘What kind of Muslim is she?’: Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals people judge her for her clothes, visiting temples

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has faced harsh online criticism for her attire during temple visits and her personal beliefs. Now, she has spoken out about it, saying she remains unshaken by the negativity and online judgment. Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on not getting roles like Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor despite delivering hits Nushrratt Bharuccha was most recently seen in Chhorii 2.

In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Nushrratt spoke about getting trolled for her beliefs. Nushrratt said, “For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen, and that’s what strengthens my belief. That’s why I’m still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path. Wherever you find peace whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths."

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star further spoke out about facing constant online scrutiny over her appearance and beliefs, highlighting that criticism extends to her faith, professional choices, and personal life.

She added, “Whether it’s about my clothes or where I go, I’ve faced comments. When I post my picture, people ask, ‘What kind of Muslim is she? Look at her clothes’. How do I handle it? Just like any other criticism. It doesn’t change me. It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I’ll keep doing both. Because that’s my faith. When you’re clear in your thoughts, spirit, and mind, no one in the world can shake you".

Nushratt's new film, Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia, was released on Prime Video earlier this month. Chhorii also features Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. It's a sequel to the 2021 horror hit Chhorii. The film explores the dark depths of folklore, gender disparity, and a mother's unyielding devotion to her daughter.