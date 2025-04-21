Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on not getting roles like Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor despite delivering hits

Nushrratt on not getting films like Sonakshi or Shraddha

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg, which proved to be a major box-office success. Shraddha Kapoor debuted in the industry with Teen Patti, which turned out to be a flop. However, their career graphs have continued to rise in comparison to Nushrratt’s. When asked about this, she said, “They definitely have an advantage. They know the industry, they know the people. And if they don’t, their parents do. So what happens is, they reach places I cannot. They can knock on doors I may not even know the address of. If I want to meet a director, who’s going to give me his number? Where should I even ask for the director’s address? This is a very practical problem — but it’s a real one.”

Nushrratt on struggles as an outsider

She further spoke about how, after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, she had wanted to contact a director but couldn’t get his number or address.

“At that time, I messaged Kabir Khan for work, and he replied and agreed to meet — that made my month. It’s so difficult to get a director’s number or set up a meeting. It’s a very tough road for people who are not from the industry. I don’t like calling them ‘nepo kids’ because they have their own struggles — but yes, they get inroads that we don’t. That may have been the harder route for me. I value the people who want to work with me. I hold them close like family. I would have liked a lot more opportunities — more ‘yes’ than ‘no’s’. But I’m still very happy with the films I’ve got,” Nushrratt recalled

Nushrratt is currently busy promoting her film Chhorii 2. The horror film, directed by Vishal Furia, is the sequel to the 2021 film Chhorii. It also stars Soha Ali Khan in her acting comeback, along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Hardika Sharma in lead roles. The story revolves around Sakshi (Nushrratt), who goes to extreme lengths to save her daughter Ishaani (Hardika) from supernatural forces. The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.