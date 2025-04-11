Nushrratt Bharuccha interacts with PM Modi in Gujarati, thanks him for helping her when she was stuck in war-hit Israel

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently attended an event where she interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Instagram, Nushrratt shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the CNN-News18 event. (Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts horrific experience in Israel: ‘We woke up to the deafening sounds of bombs going off’) Nushrratt Bharuccha met PM Modi at an event recently.

Nushrratt thanks PM Modi for rescuing her from Israel

In the first photo, Nushrratt shook hands with PM Narendra Modi. The actor thanked PM Modi for rescuing her from Israel. The PM said, “Bada sankat tha... Accha hua aapne turant message kardiya (It was a big crisis..It was good on your part to message us immediately).”

Nushrratt and PM Modi talk in Gujarati

Nushrratt replied, "Thank you so much, sir. I just wanted to say my deepest deepest...." The PM then spoke in Gujarati with Nushrratt. The duo then shared laughter and interacted for some time. The video ended with Nushrratt folding her hands at the PM.

Nushrratt expresses gratitude on meeting PM

Sharing the video, Nushrratt captioned the post, "Truly honoured and deeply grateful for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CNN-News18 Rising Bharat Summit! It was an incredible privilege to thank you in person, Modi Ji, for your unwavering leadership and the swift action taken by your government to bring back Indian citizens, including myself, stranded in Israel during the recent conflict."

She also penned a brief note in Gujarati, “Aap no aa mulakat badal khub khub aabhar. Maari mate aa zindagi bhar ni yaadgir reh se.” This roughly translates to--It was an honour to meet you. I'll remember this my whole life.

Nushrratt was stuck in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 2023 when a war broke out between the country's security forces and Hamas. She was subsequently rescued by Indian officials.

About Nushratt's new film

Nushratt's new film, Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia, was released on Friday on Prime Video. Chhorii also features Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. It's a sequel to the 2021 horror hit Chhorii. The film explores the dark depths of folklore, gender disparity, and a mother's unyielding devotion to her daughter.