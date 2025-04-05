Nushrratt Bharuccha on casual sexism in film world: If I'm being told this isn't your place, sometimes I have to shut up

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is returning to horror with Chhorii 2. The first film won praise from critics and audiences alike, particularly for blending horror with social evils in the 21st century. Ahead of the sequel's release, Nushrratt talks to HT about the film and its real-life parallels. (Also Read | Chhorii 2 trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha races against time to protect daughter from 'evil daasi' Soha Ali Khan) Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about her new film Chhorii 2 and more.

Nushrratt on genesis of Chhorii 2

Nushrratt says that though the success of the first film was a big catalyst for the sequel, part 2 came 'organically'. "We are all aligned to the story coming from the truest form of it wanting to be told, and not from a place where 'karte hain part 2'. None of us have that greed. When you have creative people aligning for the right reasons and intentions, the film is pure," she says.

A big motif in the Chhorii franchise is how it highlights patriarchy and misogyny as the driving forces of evil in the films, blending horror with social commentary. Nushrratt says that she sees real-world parallels of the sexism shown in the film, "I can't even pick up the big issues because those are very predominantly there and underlined. The ones that bug me are the ones that we normalise. We have made it ok to say things to a woman or to treat a girl that way. We have made it ok to tell a girl 'you won't get it' or 'your opinion doesn't matter'. I don't just the people who say that but bolne wale 5 hain, but unko maanne wale 500 chain (there are 5 that say but 500 to agree). For me, the everyday problems, the casual sexism is what bothers me."

Nushrratt on battling casual sexism

The actor says that due to the normalisation of casual sexism, she has been forced to learn to be ok with it. "I don't have a choice but to take it. That is the new oppression. To raise a voice against the old practices, there are agitations and movements. But I can't even voice my opinion against these things," says Nushrratt. In fact, she adds that oftentimes, in professional settings, she has learnt not to fight. "If I am being told 'you can't ask this question' or 'we don't have an answer to that' or 'this is not your place', most of the times, because of the nature of the work, honestly, I have to shut up. It's not about being troublesome or problematic. I have to pretend I'm ok with this to co-exist in your world. It's a task," she explains.

About Chhorii 2

Chhorii 2, a sequel to the 2021 critically acclaimed release Chhorii, is directed by Vishal Furia. It also stars Soha Ali Khan as the antagonist. The film releases on Prime Video on April 11.