Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi
Chhorii 2 trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha races against time to protect daughter from 'evil daasi' Soha Ali Khan

ByRiya Sharma
Apr 03, 2025 12:16 PM IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha goes to extreme lengths to save her daughter from supernatural forces in thrilling sequel, Chhorri 2. 

After the success of Chhorii, Nushrratt Bharuccha is back with the sequel to the horror film. The makers have released a gripping trailer, offering a glimpse into a tale of gender disparity and a mother’s devotion to her daughter. Soha Ali Khan’s new avatar is bound to give you goosebumps. (Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha ‘being safely brought’ to India from war-hit Israel: 'Finally managed to get in touch with her')

Nushrratt Bharuccha fights against Soha Ali Khan in Chhorii 2.
Nushrratt Bharuccha fights against Soha Ali Khan in Chhorii 2.

Chhorii 2 trailer

The trailer begins with Nushrratt telling her daughter a story about a vast kingdom where the king became furious upon the birth of a daughter and ordered his daasi to kill her. This is followed by haunting visuals showing Nushrratt going to extreme lengths to protect her daughter from the evil daasi, played by Soha Ali Khan, and other paranormal forces.

Fans couldn't stop praising the thrilling trailer and expressed their excitement for Soha’s comeback. One comment read, “Wow, Soha Ali Khan's new innings. Glad to see her back.” Another wrote, “Glad to see T-Series producing it this time, plus Soha Ali Khan—oh my God, never even imagined her in this kind of role.” Another commented, “This is going to be one of the best horror experiences.” Some fans also demanded a theatrical release for the film.

About Chhorii 2

The film is a sequel to Chhorii and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan, Saurabh Goyal, Gashmeer Mahajani, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. Helmed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Jack Davis, the film is scheduled for release on Prime Video on April 11.

The official synopsis reads,"Seven years after the events of Chhorii, Sakshi lives peacefully with her daughter, Ishani, far from the horrors of their past. Ishani suffers from a rare condition that forces her to live in darkness, as sunlight could kill her. Despite this, Ishani remains a brave and happy child. One night, a ghostly figure appears in Ishani’s room, luring her away like a possessed doll. When Sakshi returns home, Ishani is gone. Desperate, she turns to Inspector Samar for help. Their search leads them back to the village she swore never to revisit. In the maze-like sugarcane fields, Sakshi and Samar face ancient terrors. Separated by a sinister force, Sakshi encounters someone she thought was dead, only to be struck down and left unconscious. She awakens in an underground cave where the villagers worship a malevolent deity. Daasi, the shape-shifting priestess, announces Ishani’s sacrifice in three days. Sakshi must stop the ritual and save her daughter before it’s too late."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi
Thursday, April 03, 2025
