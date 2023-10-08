Nushrratt Bharuccha ‘being safely brought’ to India from war-hit Israel: 'Finally managed to get in touch with her'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is "safe" and on her way to India after she was stranded in Israel following the attack on the country by Hamas militants. As per news agency PTI on Sunday, her publicist shared the information hours after reports of Nushrratt being stranded in Israel emerged. She had travelled to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, which was from September 28 and October 7. (Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in Israel amid Hamas attack, her team says ‘unable to connect’ with actor) Nushrratt Bharuccha was in Israel for a film festival.

Nushrratt returning to India

Citing her publicist's statement, PTI reported, "We have finally managed to get in touch with Nushrratt and with the help of the embassy, she is being safely brought back home. We did not get a direct flight so she is on a connecting flight home. For her further safety, more details cannot be shared but as soon as she lands in India, we will inform you. We are relieved and thank god that she is safe and on her way to India."

Nushrratt's mother talks about her daughter

India TV quoted Nushrratt's mother Tasneem as saying that her daughter is coming back and is safe. ''We are very happy,'' she added. Earlier, reports said that the actor's team had lost contact with her after a surprise attack by Hamas militants from Gaza Strip at daybreak killed at least 22 Israelis on Saturday. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "war" and said his country would extract an "unprecedented price" from its enemy.

Nushrratt was earlier starnded in Israel

Earlier on Sunday her team member told India Today, "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today (Saturday), when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed."

About Akelli

Nushrratt had travelled to Israel for the film festival where her film Akelli was screened. Akelli is the story of an ordinary girl's escape from a war-ravaged Iraq where ISIS plays havoc with women's honour is a compelling survivor drama.

