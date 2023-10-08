Nushrratt Bharuccha stranded in Israel amid Hamas attack, her team says ‘unable to connect’ with actor: Report

Amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian terror group Hamas, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is stranded in Israel, a member of her team said on Saturday. In a statement to India Today, one of the members of Nushrratt's team said the actor has been stuck there after she visited the country for the 39th Haifa International Film Festival. Her film Akelli was selected for the prestigious film festival. Also read: ‘Never gone out looking for a female-led films, it comes to me’, says Nushrratt Bharuccha Nushrratt Bharuccha is in Isreal and her team has been unable to contact her.

Her team trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India

A member of her team told the portal, "Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today (Saturday), when she was safe in a basement. For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect. We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed."

About the Israel-Hamas war

Over the weekend, the militant group Hamas of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multifront attack on Israel, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations and catching the country off-guard.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel was 'at war' and called for a mass mobilisation of army reserves. The invasion revived memories of the 1973 war after 50 years to the day.

About Nushrratt Bharuccha's film Akelli

Nushrratt Bharuccha-led thriller film Akelli was released on August 25. Set in Iraq, Akelli showcases how a person realises her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert. The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, was earlier scheduled to be released on August 18.

An excerpt from The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "What stands out amid the story and its screenplay is Nushrratt delivering a stellar performance. She steps out of her comfort zone to get into the skin of this character from the word go, and she shines in every single frame. Nushrratt exudes confidence while portraying this challenging and physically taxing part. There's a scene where she's hiding in an aircraft and her silent screams will give you chills. This could be her best performance by far."

