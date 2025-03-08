Soha Ali Khan celebrates ‘amazing women’ of her family on Women's Day, shares rare pics with Kareena Kapoor, Sharmila
On Saturday, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a series of pictures through which she honoured the women who have made a significant impact on her life.
Actor Soha Ali Khan has marked International Women's Day with a tribute to the women who inspire her. With a series of beautiful photographs, she celebrated the love, strength, and spirit of the special women in her life, including her mom Sharmila Tagore and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. Also read: Soha Ali Khan: ‘I’ve never felt the need to change my appearance thanks to my mother Sharmila Tagore’
Soha honours the women who inspire her
“Taking a moment to pause and reflect on some of the amazing women in my family who have taught me so much! #happywomensday,” she wrote while sharing the pictures.
In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, Soha's mother Sharmila and her little one Inaaya are seen giggling together in front of a mirror, creating a sweet and unforgettable memory. Another playful snapshot shows Soha sharing a lighthearted moment with her sister-in-law Kareena, simultaneously applying lipstick and capturing the joy of the moment. Other images show her posing with her sister Saba, her mother and mother-in-law.
Fans were happy to see the images and took to the comment section to express their views.
“Beautiful Family. Lots of love and happiness to all of you,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Only love happy women’s day to the finesttttt women I’ve met”.
“Beautiful Family... Lots of love and happiness to all of you,” one shared, and one posted, “Sharmilaji is an epitome of grace . An amazing actor, a powerful lady , no airs , always so modest . I absolutely adore her”.
Soha’s next project
When it comes to the work front, Soha was most recently seen in Tanuja Chandra's thriller series Hush Hush on Amazon Prime Video India, and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati on Zee5. Hush Hush also featured Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra and Juhi Chawla. Soha is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, with whom she shares a daughter.
