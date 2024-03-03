On Shraddha Kapoor's birthday, looking back at 5 of her best performances

Actor Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older on March 3. While the 2013 film Aashiqui 2 catapulted her to fame, she continued to choose some interesting films through the years. Here’s looking back at five best performances by Shraddha through the years. (Also Read: Who is Rahul Mody? Here's a primer on Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend as they make first public appearance together) Shraddha Kapoor picked some interesting subjects through the years(Instagram)

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Shraddha’s commercial breakthrough was as Aarohi Keshav Shikre, a singer who gained fame with her talent even as her personal life fell to pieces. This still remains one of her most memorable roles till date. The film, which is based on A Star Is Born, sees her character fall for an alcoholic celebrity called Rahul Jaykar, played by Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ek Villain (2014)

While most of the film revolves around Sidharth Malhotra’s character Guru’s thirst for vengeance, Shraddha’s character Aisha remains at the heart of it. She becomes the victim of a serial killer Rakesh Mahadkar, played by Riteish Deshmukh, setting off a chain of events. The film feels inspired by the Korean film I Saw The Devil.

ABCD 2 (2015)

While Shraddha showed off her acting prowess in the previous films, the sequel of Any Body Can Dance gave her the chance to show off her dance moves too. She held her own in a film that also starred Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi. Her on-screen chemistry with Varun also became the talk of the town back then.

Stree (2018)

The film was inspired by the urban legend of Nale Ba, which gained popularity in Karnataka during the 1900s. Stree allowed Shraddha to be seen in a new light and share the screen with Rajkummar Rao, whose performance was also appreciated. The film was received well critically and commercially.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023)

This Luv Ranjan romance allowed the audience to see that Shraddha can perform well even as she has a ball with her role. The film sees her playing Tinni, who falls for Ranbir Kapoor’s Mickey, only to realise she might not want him in her life after all. The film allowed her to show off her comic timing too.

