 Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur wrap up Metro In Dino shoot in Delhi NCR: Source - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / Cinema / Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur wrap up Delhi NCR shoot schedule for Metro In Dino, returning to Mumbai today: Source

ByNavya Kharbanda
Feb 26, 2024 06:07 PM IST

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur were shooting in Delhi NCR for their upcoming Anurag Basu directorial Metro In Dino.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur are the leading actors in Anurag Basu's next, Metro Inn Dino..., a sequel to his film Life In A Metro (2007). Now, we have exclusively learnt that Khan and Kapur were travelling around Delhi NCR for the past three days to shoot for the film. "Both Sara and Aditya had romantic scenes together which had to be shot at some specific spots in Delhi. All the scenes were done during daytime, actors spent their nights mostly hanging out in the capital," the source tells us.

Sara Aditya Metro Inn Dino

The shoot schedule wa spread throughout Delhi NCR as "they shot in Connaught Place, Mandi House, Hauz Khas and the last day was packed in the metro in Gurugram," the insider shares, adding, "It was just a 3-4 day schedule in Delhi NCR and they have to return to Bombay today to start the next schedule of the film's shoot."

Monday, February 26, 2024
