Mumbai, Actor Pankaj Tripathi says the success of "Mirzapur: The Movie" and "Hanuman Ansh" has challenged the notion that actors who are not known for delivering big openings cannot draw audiences to theatres.

Pankaj Tripathi says 'Mirzapur' shattered industry myth about star-driven films being BO pull

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"Mirzapur: The Movie", a big-screen continuation of the popular series, released in September to universal praise and minted ₹229.60 crore nett at the India box office.

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The film followed three successful seasons of the show, which built a loyal audience for its characters.

It saw Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu reprise their popular characters Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Munna, respectively, along with other members of the original cast.

"I feel recently two misconceptions have been shattered with regards to theatrical releases. One that a film can be a blockbuster in the third week of its release, as it happened in case of 'Hanuman Ansh'.

"And another is that, even actors who don't typically get a big opening are capable of delivering one. So, these two instances have happened in the same month. The experts usually make some other narrative but the audience has shown that if they like something, they show all their love," Tripathi said on day two of Jagran Film Festival here.

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{{^usCountry}} With "Mirzapur: The Movie", the actor attributed the film's success to the enduring popularity of its characters, who continue to draw audiences to cinemas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With "Mirzapur: The Movie", the actor attributed the film's success to the enduring popularity of its characters, who continue to draw audiences to cinemas. {{/usCountry}}

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"The audience has relatability with the characters of 'Mirzapur', they enjoy watching them and hence they went to theatres to watch the film. People liked that world and the characters," he said, adding that the duration of the film will be a bit longer on OTT as compared to theatrical release.

The 50-year-old actor, who has delivered several acclaimed performances before in titles such as "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Fukrey", "Masaan", "Nil Battey Sannata", "Newton", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Sacred Games", has immortalised his role of a menacing yet composed mafia don Akhandanand Tripathi alias Kaleen Bhaiya in "Mirzapur".

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"'Newton' was watched by 30 to 40 or 50 lakh people but 'Mirzapur' was watched by a lot of people. For the first time, I had a solo hoarding featuring myself, so that image stayed in the minds of people," he said.

Tripathi revealed he consciously avoided playing the antagonist in a conventional, loud manner and instead relied on minimalist acting techniques.

"I felt I had the opportunity to play this part in a natural way... I felt with Kaleen bhaiya's character I could do something new. Like, usually we see negative characters, especially in Ramu sir's films had chin down and look up but we did the reverse with Kaleen bhaiya, he had chin up and look down. All of that worked."

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Tripathi said he has consciously decided to do less but good work.

"For me, getting work itself was a motivation. I was like, if I work for x number of days, then I'll get some money and will able to pay EMI or run my house. Earlier, survival is your motivation. Now, a good story motivates me," he said.

The actor revealed that he listens to one or two scripts every week but does not feel compelled to accept every offer that comes his way.

"I would rather do two or three projects than six or seven. The story should excite me, and there should be a little fear in me about how I will play the role," Tripathi added.

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The Bihar-born actor said he did not enter the film industry with dreams of becoming a "star" but wanted to pursue acting and earn enough to provide for his family.

"I enjoy acting, and I just want to spend my life doing this and earn enough to make a living, and live with my family in a small house. But whatever has happened beyond this in my life is surplus, it is all because of the blessings of the God."

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