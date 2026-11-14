Pankaj Tripathi says money doesn't excite him anymore, refuses offers despite large fees | Interview

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is almost philosophical when talking about work now. The 50-year-old says it is because of how evolved he feels about his film choices. He no longer chases excitement and validation in monetary terms or even awards, but creative satisfaction. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the National Award winner opens up on his philosophy of work, the balance with life, and more.

‘Cheques don’t excite me anymore'

Pankaj Tripathi talks about the evolution of his approach to work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pankaj sums up his approach to selecting films in one line: “Bina excitement ke mujhse koi film hoti nahi hai (Without excitement, I just can't do a film).” He explains, “That's where the joy lies: I must feel excited to do it first. Kitna koi paise ka offer de de (No matter how much money someone offers), cheques don't inspire or excite me anymore. So there should be a story where I feel, ‘Yes, this will be fun to do,’ or there's something hidden in the story that I want to give back to society.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The actor says he has now learnt to say no to film offers that don’t excite him, even if they involve large remuneration. “It is definitely not easy because my human side thinks, ‘This person came with high hopes. Their career might depend on this project.’ But ultimately, if a project doesn't excite me, I have to decline it.”

‘Earlier getting work was motivation’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor recalls that he used to cite date issues earlier, but that did not deter persistent filmmakers. “Earlier I used to make excuses like ‘I don't have dates for a year and a half,’ but people would say, ‘No problem, we'll wait till next year!’ So that method became outdated. Now I decline very politely, saying: ‘Sir, this isn't exciting me, and without excitement, how can I act when I come on set?’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor recalls that he used to cite date issues earlier, but that did not deter persistent filmmakers. “Earlier I used to make excuses like ‘I don't have dates for a year and a half,’ but people would say, ‘No problem, we'll wait till next year!’ So that method became outdated. Now I decline very politely, saying: ‘Sir, this isn't exciting me, and without excitement, how can I act when I come on set?’” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pankaj has been active in films for over two decades now, and he sees how his approach to a film role offer has changed over the years. “Earlier, the reason for excitement was different: getting paid, getting work! That was enough motivation: ‘Let's do it, it will help us get by; I have a small desire to buy a car, this will help achieve that,’” he recalls.

Calling the early years his ‘survival phase’, Pankaj adds, “During the survival phase, excitement comes from many things. But when it's no longer about survival, then you need artistic satisfaction. Without that artistic joy, I cannot feel excited.”

Pankaj Tripathi's recent work

Pankaj is currently basking in the success of Mirzapur The Movie. The spinoff to the popular series was a critical and commercial success, raking in over ₹350 crore worldwide. The actor is currently starring in Parivarik Manuranjan, a romantic comedy opposite Aditi Rao Hydari. The film, which released on Sony LIV on November 13, is directed by Varun Sharma.