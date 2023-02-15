Pankaj Tripathi: The fear of getting over-exposed is taking over my mind

For the last three years, actor Pankaj Tripathi has been juggling with a packed work schedule. So much so that the actor now fears that the saying - excess of everything is bad - might just turn true in his case.

Since 2020, over 10 of his projects have been released both on the big screen and on streaming platforms, and there are as many as nine more projects in the pipeline set — some being shot and some set to release.

“When it comes to the fear of getting repetitive, that is not there. Luckily, I am getting to do very different projects, and the scripts coming my way are very different. The audience will see me in a new light with each project. So, I am scared of repeating myself,” says Tripathi.

The 46-year-old adds, “But yes, the fear of getting over exposed is something which bothers me. I also feel the quantity of projects that I am associated with is big, and it does come with its share of load, which is big.”

That is the reason why the Mirzapur actor has decided to slow down. “This year, towards the end, I plan to take a break of almost three months. Uske baad aur selective ho jaunga. To escape that fear, I have become very selective in picking projects, but even after being very selective while choosing my projects, I feel there is a big load. So, after this year, I will take on fewer projects and do work at my own pace.”

Recently, Tripathi topped the list of most popular OTT actors in India by Ormax research. Opening up about his career growth, he says, “I have always been so grateful for people’s love that I receive for my work and the, with God’s grace, it has never stopped. The love and appreciation they show gives me that motivation to do better work and not let down their belief in me. Those top spots, as much as they make one feel good, are also intimidating. I hope I will continue to entertain people like this.”

The actor, who has done projects such as Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, Mimi, Ludo, Kaagaz, and Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, he feels it doesn’t come with any pressure, “but responsibility to do better work”.

“The only pressure is to ensure that we keep working, and aaram se 8 ghante so bhi jayein,” says the actor, who will soon be seen in Mirzapur season 3, Main Atal Hoon, and Fukrey 3.

Talking about his work slate, Tripathi shares, “All of the projects are very special. And I am not someone who is bothered about the number game. I am very satisfied with what I have and where I am going”.