Party Animals

Cast: Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Pragati Nagpal, Jaanyaa Joshi, Naqiyah Haji, and Soundous Moufakir

Director: Ravi Chhabriya

Rating: ★★

Party Animals, directed by Ravi Chhabriya, tries too hard to be funny.

With a title like Party Animals, you expect something as wacky as The Hangover or at least as funny as Go Goa Gone, which also had its fair share of raves and revelry. Alas, all you get in return for that Adults Only certification is a smattering of cuss words and some skin show. Where's the fun?

Party Animals story

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Directed by Ravi Chhabriya, the story revolves around Mann (Viraj Ghelani), who throws a grand party in Mumbai in the hopes of proposing to the girl he likes. He insists that his childhood friend, Armaan Khanna (Arjun Tanwar), who is gearing up for his film debut, also attend the bash. Sohail (Saqib Ayub) and Danish (Alam Khan) help Mann with the arrangements, but their own personal troubles, coupled with the party spiralling out of control, form the crux of the story.

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Movie Review Party Animals 2/5 Comedy Mann throws a bash in hopes of proposing to the girl he likes, but personal troubles and the party spiralling out of control don't make it easy Director Ravi Chhabriya Cast Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Pragati Nagpal, Jaanyaa Joshi, Naqiyah Haji, and Soundous Moufakir Verdict For all the cussing and late-night revelry, Party Animals is missing the one thing a party should never be short of: fun

Party Animals review

The biggest problem here is that the film tries far too hard to be funny. Written by Ali Haji, Khushi Mullick and Veer Panchal, it begins by establishing the bond between Mann and Armaan during their school days before transitioning to their adult lives. The first half is largely about setting the stage, introducing its crazy characters. Its collaboration with music label Sa Re Ga Ma (also produced by the label under its production house) also results in several old classics being rehashed, including Aa Dekhein Zara and Raat Baaki Baat Baaki. None of this is particularly bad, but it's not particularly entertaining either.

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{{^usCountry}} Very little actually lands. The humour is bland, and the film's attempt to replicate Kunal Kemmu's brand of comedy, seen in films such as Madgaon Express, is evident. Yet, unlike those films, Party Animals doesn't have enough sharp writing or genuinely funny situations to make its chaos work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Very little actually lands. The humour is bland, and the film's attempt to replicate Kunal Kemmu's brand of comedy, seen in films such as Madgaon Express, is evident. Yet, unlike those films, Party Animals doesn't have enough sharp writing or genuinely funny situations to make its chaos work. {{/usCountry}}

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The second half drags a little, with a romantic track running parallel to the main plot. By the time the film reaches its climax, you realise that the party itself, which was supposed to be the film's central attraction, has taken a backseat. Instead of watching a celebration spiral into chaos, you find yourself spending more time on distractions that do little to advance the story.

Performance-wise, Arjun Tanwar, playing the star kid, delivers a decent performance, while Alam Khan is effective in his role. Viraj Ghelani is a natural and fits the character of Mann quite well. He brings an easygoing vibe to the role, but the material simply doesn't do enough to complement his efforts. The cast is game, but the writing leaves them with very little to work with. Pragati Nagpal as Zara is good. Kamlesh Sawant and Vijay Patkar are wasted in their roles as the sympathetic cops.

In conclusion

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Overall, Party Animals wants to be a wild ride fuelled by friendship and misadventures, but there is very little here that genuinely gets the party going. The jokes rarely land, and the story takes unnecessary detours. The cast brings some energy to the proceedings, but the writing lets them down. For all the cussing and late-night revelry, Party Animals is missing the one thing a party should never be short of: fun.