Parvathy Thiruvothu reveals why she didn’t do Hindi films after Qarib Qarib Singlle

Parvathy Thiruvothu marked her foray into Bollywood opposite late actor Irrfan in Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017). However, she hasn’t been seen in more Hindi films after that. While she’s keen on having a career here, she tells us that she’s waiting for the right part.

“I’ve been offered extremely few projects and I believe they were either very similar to the journeys of the characters I’ve played in other languages or to the character I played in Qarib Qarib Singlle. I’m still waiting for that one project which would be a very different experience for me as well as the audience,” she shares.

The Bangalore Days (2014) and Uyare (2019) actor, who has received critical acclaim for her performances, is also known to be vocal about issues such as gender inequality and sexual harassment at workplace. And while many assume that playing “a woman with a strong mind and invincible nature” maybe her priority, Thiruvothu differs.

She says, “I want to be able to play individuals who have never found courage, strength or love, including sadists who intend harm or those who want to do well for others. I feel the constant need to explore a person’s psyche and thereby, exercise empathy and learn better.”

A while back, Thiruvothu was seen in Navarasa, a project where she worked on a pro-bono basis. Hoping that it sets a precedent amid these trying times, she says, “Actors and technicians who are in a spot where they are financially secured should put their privilege to good use. It helps crew members who are forced to take work outside of the film industry to support and sustain themselves. I’m grateful that I’m in that position (to offer help). This should be done often.”