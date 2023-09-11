Pooja Bhatt talks about her infamous kiss with Mahesh Bhatt for magazine cover: 'Agar log baap aur beti ke rishte ko…'

Pooja Bhatt is opening up about the controversial magazine cover in 1990 with her father Mahesh Bhatt where both of them kissed each other on the lips. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja addressed the media attention the infamous cover got and said that the moment that was captured was 'absolutely innocent' and she cannot instruct or roll along with how people perceive it. (Also read: Pooja Bhatt reacts to Instagram user after derogatory comments on dad Mahesh Bhatt) Mahesh Bhatt with daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja reacts to infamous magazine shoot

In the interview with Siddharth Kannan when Pooja was asked whether she has any regrets about her magazine shoot with Mahesh Bhatt that grabbed so much attention, she said, “No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai (what happens is), a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai (I remember Shah Rukh had told me that when you have daughters and when your child is small), how often a child just says, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Main ab bhi is umar mein bhi wahi 10 pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bher wahi rahege for me (At this age also I am still a 10 pound child for my father. He will always remain that way for me)."

What Pooja said

She further added. "So it was a moment that was absolutely innocent which was captured. Aur uske connotation jo hai, jinko padhna hai vo padhge, jinko dekhna hai vo dekhege. Aur main is cheej ko defend karne nahi baithi. Agar log baap aur beti ke rishte ko alag najariye se dekh sakte hai toh vo kuch bhi kar sakte hai. Fir hum baat karte hai family values ki. Bahut kamal ka joke hai (Whatever its connotations, people may read it as they want, they will see it as they wish I cannot defend it here. If you want to see the relation between a father and a daughter in a different way then you can do anything. And then we talk about family values. What an amazing joke)."

Pooja was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. She went on to qualify till the finale alongside Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhruve, and Abhishek Malhan, and was then evicted.

