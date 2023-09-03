Pooja Bhatt reacts to Instagram user after derogatory comments on dad Mahesh Bhatt

Actor Pooja Bhatt has responded to an Instagram user who made derogatory comments about her father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Pooja shared a photo of herself standing next to a bookcase. (Also Read | Pooja Bhatt reacts to Mahesh Bhatt's ‘uncomfortable’ hug with Manisha Rani) Pooja Bhatt defended her father Mahesh Bhatt.

Pooja shares new post

In the picture, she wore a black T-shirt with a photo of an elephant chained to a post. The words read, "Free Joymala". She captioned the post, "Have a greater appreciation for freedom post my stint in the #BiggBosOTT2 house. Implore the powers that be to please come together & use their collective might to free Joymala."

A person tries to troll Pooja

In the comment section, a person wrote, “Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego? What an irony ohh God. People can use someone's innocent feelings to please their egos and mights. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God.”

Pooja responds to the Instagram user

Pooja replied, "May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best." A fan of Pooja commented, “Ignore such negative comments mam we all love you.” "You are an inspiration to many people … keep handling things like a queen," said an Instagram user.

Pooja's fans react

"Shame on you to write this about someone's father. If you do not like something that someone says, you should not choose to say such filthy words for a daughter and her father," said another person. A comment read, “If you can’t say anything good don’t say anything at all.”

"Smile and grow in front of your haters, it kills them you are an inspiration to many people." "How can you degrade someone on a social platform especially you being a female to a female? If someone not saying it doesn't mean you have the right to say whatnot. Please refrain yourself from it and don't spread hatred," wrote a social media user.

Pooja on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Recently, Pooja was seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. After qualifying for the finale alongside Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhruve, and Abhishek Malhan, Pooja was out of the winning race. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT started on June 17. The contestants were Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha.

Mahesh too was seen

On the show, Mahesh also entered the house and interacted with the contestants. He shared several anecdotes from his life and also opened up about how Pooja became the breadwinner in his family during tough times.

He revealed that during his struggling phase, Pooja stepped up and became the backbone of the family. She took the initiative to pursue a modelling career and auditioned for numerous ads. Her efforts and success in the modelling world played a crucial role in running the household during those difficult days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON