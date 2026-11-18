New Delhi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a "nightmare to work with", an "offensive character" with no manners, actor Dia Mirza said on Wednesday, sparking consternation and sending social media users scrambling for more information. Until the realisation dawned the two were appearing in a show together and this could possibly be a promotional stunt.

PR strategy? Dia Mirza calls co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'offensive' in social media post

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Mirza offered no explanation for the explosive post and Siddiqui did not comment on it either.

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The "Thappad" actor put up her post around 10 am on X and Instagram. On X, the post got more than six lakh views and was deleted by afternoon.

"Nightmare to work with! Na baat karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level

ka! Bilkul offensive character! @nawazuddin_siddiqui," she wrote on her social media handles. The post is still there on Instagram where it has received over 20,000 likes.

The two actors are set to share screen space in the upcoming medical drama series "Dr Hassan" on JioHotstar, which said on its site that it will drop on December 11.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Siddiqui essays the titular character of Dr Imraan Hassan, an "eccentric genius doctor" who unravels complex medical mysteries with a team of specialists. Mirza stars as Dr Palak Jain in the show that is believed to be an adaptation of American series "House MD".

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{{^usCountry}} Mirza's post initially led to curiosity and anger, and then criticism for grabbing attention through manipulation and slander. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirza's post initially led to curiosity and anger, and then criticism for grabbing attention through manipulation and slander. {{/usCountry}}

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"Acha promotional material hain.. Bollywood knows aisa hi shows aur movies ko jyada reach milti hain," one user commented.

"Whoever suggested you this promotional marketing tactic, fire them. This is old and it really doesn't work anymore," read another comment.

"This stunt is a bit too much lol," another user wrote.

One post read, "PR so bad that everyone knows the trick now!"

"Is this some kind of a PR thing? If yes, it's going to be a terrible one," another user commented.

This is not the first time.

'Stunt marketing' is an established ruse to attract attention on social media ahead of the release of a film, show or brand campaign. It is a recurring promotional strategy with actors and filmmakers writing cryptic posts, staging controversies and misleading announcements to generate curiosity around their projects.

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In June 2023, actor Kajol sparked concern among her followers when she announced a break from social media, accompanied by the message, "Facing one of the toughest trials of my life". She also deleted her previous Instagram posts, leading to speculation about a personal crisis.

However, the announcement turned out to be a promotional gimmick for her JioHotstar series "The Trial", which marked her OTT debut.

Filmmaker-host Karan Johar used a similar tactic to announce the return of his popular celebrity chat show "Koffee With Karan" in 2022.

In May that year, Johar shared a note on social media announcing that the show, which had completed six seasons, would not be returning, leaving fans disappointed. Hours later, he clarified that the show would not return on television but would instead move to the digital platform Disney Hotstar for its seventh season.

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Other Bollywood celebrities have also adopted similar tactics to generate online buzz.

Malaika Arora posted "I said YES" on social media in 2022, prompting speculation about her wedding to ex-boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. She later revealed that the post was part of the promotional campaign for her reality show "Moving In With Malaika".

In January 2023, Ranbir Kapoor sparked outrage on social media after a video showed him apparently throwing away a fan's mobile phone when the latter struggled to take a selfie. It was later revealed to be a staged promotional campaign for smartphone brand Oppo.

The same year, Anushka Sharma appeared to call out sportswear brand Puma, alleging that the company had used her photographs without permission. It was later revealed to be a promotional campaign to announce her association with the brand.

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And perhaps one of the most extreme examples of publicity stunts in recent years has been actor-model Poonam Pandey's social media team announcing in February 2024 that she had died of cervical cancer.

The announcement triggered widespread shock, with several media organisations reporting her death and celebrities expressing condolences.

A day later, Pandey revealed that she was alive and that the announcement was part of a campaign to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The stunt attracted widespread criticism with many questioning the ethics of using a fabricated death announcement to promote a health awareness campaign.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.