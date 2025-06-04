Preity Zinta in tears after Punjab Kings loses IPL 2025 final, fans say: 'She deserves that trophy more'

Preity Zinta heartbroken after losing IPL 2025

On Tuesday, Punjab Kings' IPL final run in 2025 came to an end as Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the title, leaving Preity upset. She couldn't hide her disappointment as her team fell short in the match, with a mix of sadness and empathy etched on her face.

In several videos and pictures, which have emerged on social media, Preity is seen walking off the field with a disappointed look on her face after the final match concluded. Her eyes seemed to well up with emotion. She is dressed in a white kurta with a red dupatta and salwar.

Preity was also seen approaching the players, including Shreyas Iyer, to console and offer words of comfort.

Her demeanour has resonated with social media users, who are praising her dedication and investment in the team.

One fan wrote, “Bhai, yeh bhi to 18 saal se wait hi kar rahi hai (she is also waiting for the past 18 years), with another mentioning, “#PreityZinta has tears in her eyes, as expected. She’s heartbroken again. I saw similar visuals in 2014."

“A trophy goes to the person who was there since the start, since 2008. Unlike other owners who just showed up this season and pretended to be always there, Preity Zinta came every year, travelling miles just to support her team through thick and thin. She was always there at our lowest. Still never trolled anyone, respected and appreciated her fans always. She deserves the world️. STAY STRONG PZ!! WE WILL DEFINITELY WIN ONE DAY,” one wrote.

One fan shared, “When one talks about Kohli's loyalty, we have to appreciate the strength and willpower of Preity Zinta. Yes, money is good. But anyone who loves sports knows how much it hurts to lose. The emotions are the same for everyone. And she stood in the same place for 18 years. I hope she wins.”

“Feel for Preity Zinta... every year she gets the heartbreak from her franchise, still she returns with the same smile, same energy. She deserves that trophy more than anyone else. One day, it’ll be hers,” read one comment.

RCB wins IPL 2025

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) title, ending an 18-year-long quest for the trophy. RCB ended their long wait for a title as standout bowling performances from Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal secured a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the title wait continues for PBKS, who reached their second final and their first in 11 years. The last time they made the final was in 2014.