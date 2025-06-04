Virat Kohli dedicates IPL 2025 title to wife Anushka Sharma in glorious on-air tribute: 'You can't explain in words...'

Tuesday was one of the most emotional and significant nights in Virat Kohli’s long and storied career, as his two-decade long wait to get his hands on the IPL trophy came to an end with Royal Challengers Bengaluru beating Punjab Kings by six runs in Ahmedabad. The emotions came thick and fast for Kohli, who started fighting back tears early in the last over, and hunched over as he was overcome after the last ball was bowled. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinching their first ever IPL trophy.(AFP)

As soon as RCB were confirmed as champions, Kohli’s eyes immediately went searching for the one person he wanted to celebrate this victory most with. His wife and long-time partner Anushka Sharma was present in the crowd, and the pair shared a big hug once she made her way down to the field.

For Kohli, Anushka has been something of a guiding star, having supported him throughout his bid to be an IPL champion, and especially in the darkest moments where he felt he would never get that chance. Speaking on the field after the win, Kohli spoke about her importance, dedicating the win to her.

“It’s been 11 years for her as well, you know. Relentlessly coming to games, watching tough games, watching us just miss out,” said Kohli. “What your life partner does for you to be able to play, and the sacrifices, and the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin, is something you can’t explain in words. Only when you play professionally, you understand the amount of things that go on behind the scenes, and what they go through as well.”

The importance of this win to Kohli wasn’t understated by the Indian great, as he highlighted that his ‘soul’ belongs to Bangalore after having spent 18 years representing the team, and feeling the love of the fans from all across the country.

‘She’s a Bangalore girl as well…'

Kohli also pointed out that not only had Anushka experienced all the rigours of RCB’s long and difficult journey at his side, but as someone who was raised and spent much of her early life in Bangalore, understood what this meant to the city.

“What Anushka has gone through emotionally, watching me, being down and out, her coming to games, being so connected with Bangalore, she’s a Bangalore girl as well, and being connected to RCB, this is very, very special for her as well, and she’s going to be so, so proud,” said Kohli.

In many ways, this IPL victory completes Virat Kohli’s career, who had seen it all and won it all but was just lacking this one final trophy with a team he calls his own. Now, that story has certainly gotten its happily ever after.