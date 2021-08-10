Preity Zinta predicted Dil Chahta Hai would be cult hit but Farhan Akhtar laughed at her

Preity Zinta had predicted the cult status that Dil Chahta Hai would one day attain, on the first day of shoot itself. The actor revealed her prediction as she marked 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai with an Instagram post. The film marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar and also starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni.

Sharing a video montage of stills from Dil Chahta Hai, Preity Zinta revealed that she had told Farhan Akhtar that the film would be a cult hit. However, the filmmaker laughed it off.

"This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I’m so proud of the film we made," she wrote with her post.

"I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days. Thank you to everyone at @excelmovies & to the cast n crew for making this film into such an incredible experience for all of us," she added.

Dil Chahta Hai was about the lives of three young men and their friendships. The film went on to become a huge hit that year. With the film completing 20 years, Farhan announced he is making a directorial comeback with Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Sharing the announcement, Farhan said, "Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."