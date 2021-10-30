‘Prince’ Aryan Khan gets a dhol-baaja welcome from fans at Mannat. Watch

Aryan Khan arrived back home to a loud cheer from fans. People thronged Mannat, his father, actor Shah Rukh Khan's home, and welcomed Aryan to the beats of dhol. Aryan was released on bail after spending almost a month in jail in the drugs case.

Members of Shah Rukh Khan's fanclubs arrived with large banners, welcoming ‘prince’ Aryan Khan back home. Even a godman was spotted outside the house, chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.

Fans carrying banners outside Mannat.

However, fans gathered outside Mannat could not catch a glimpse of Aryan as his car directly went inside the house. He was seen getting inside the car as Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguards arrived to pick him up from Arthur Road jail.

Aryan Khan walked out of the Arthur Road prison, after spending 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The 23-year-old was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Outside the prison, fans and onlookers cheering for Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan and trying to catch a glimpse of the superstar were in for a disappointment as they could not see the actor’s face and had to assume that he was in the vehicle. Mumbai police, as a precautionary measure to control the crowd, had increased police presence outside the prison, an official said. Besides local police, SRPF team was also present and barricades were put up outside the Arthur Road prison, he said.

Shah Rukh Khan's friend, actor Juhi Chawla stood as surety for Aryan's release. Juhi, on Friday, signed a ₹1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were explained by the Bombay High Court. The court asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha- to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm to mark their presence.