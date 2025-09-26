Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza meet up in New York: ‘The loveliest day with the loveliest girl’

Actor Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza stepped outdoors as they recently met in New York, USA. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dia Mirza shared a photo featuring herself and Priyanka. Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza praised each other on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza meet in New York

In the picture, the duo held water bottles as they stood inside a park. They didn't share photos of their faces but only of their hands. Dia tagged Priyanka and wrote, "Love your #travellingbottle (raised hands emoji). Love you more." She added the hashtag UNGA.

Dia also added, "Good bye NYC! I carry back inspiration, hope and so much love me in my heart (butterfly emoji)." She added Better Together by Jack Johnson as the background music. Re-sharing it on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "(Face with three hearts and red heart emojis) The loveliest day with the loveliest girl. See you soon."

Dia Mirza shared a close-up photo.

Priyanka and Dia's friendship spans decades

Priyanka and Dia have always showered praises on each other. A few months ago, after the release of Priyanka's film Heads of State, Dia lauded her. On Instagram Stories, Dia wrote, "Priiiiiiiii! So damn proud of the strength you embody. A treat to watch you. 'She said she'll take care of it' and she does!!!"

She added, "What a woman (fire and red heart emojis). @priyankachopra Go watch our desi girl pack a punch #HeadsOfState." Priyanka had reacted, "Aww Dee thank you so much for your generosity (red heart emoji) @diamirzaofficial."

Their friendship began when Priyanka, Dia, and Lara Dutta competed in the Miss India pageant back in 2000. Speaking on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Priyanka had once said, "Dia was 18, and I was 17, and we were like these little babes. We used to call Lara ‘mom’. I wouldn’t know what to wear or how my makeup was. And I remember one time she took me to the bathroom, and she showed me the right makeup to use for my skin. Totally look up to her for that.”

About Priyanka and Dia's projects

Fans will next see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel. She is then set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Priyanka will also star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled GlobeTrotter.

Dia was last seen in Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, and Jugal Hansraj.