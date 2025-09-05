Priyanka Chopra can't stop praising Lokah Chapter 1, calls Kalyani Priyadarshan ‘India’s first female superhero'

Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has already been making waves at the box office. The film, which stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, has received praise from several industry insiders. Now, Priyanka Chopra has also given the film a shoutout on social media. Priyanka Chopra congratulates team Lokah for the film's success.

Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Lokah

On Friday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a poster of Lokah Chapter 1, featuring Kalyani and Naslen. Along with it, Priyanka penned a note that read, "India's first female superhero is here. Congratulations @dgsalmaan and the entire team of Lokah. This story has been already been winning hearts in Malayalam, and now, it's out in Hindi too. P.S. added it to my watchlist already! Have you?"

Priyanka Chopra's post for Dulquer Salmaan-backed Lokah.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also showered love on the film. Sharing her review, the actor wrote, “Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore & mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love & support for!” Akshay Kumar also praised Kalyani Priyadarshan and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Talent runs in the family…suna thaa, ab dekh liya (heard before, saw now)! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir’s daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power.” Kalyani is the daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has collaborated with Akshay several times

About Lokah Chapter 1

The film shows Kalyani as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of his Wayfarer Films, the film also stars Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha in key roles.

The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience and has now been released in Hindi. Within its first week, it crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally, thus becoming South India’s highest-grossing female-led film.

About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming movie

Priyanka will be next seen in Frank E. Flowers’ action drama film The Bluff, which also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in key roles. The release date is yet to be announced.

She will also be making her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film, which is said to be an action-adventure like Indiana Jones, is currently under production.