Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 8: Kalyani film soars past 120 crore, beats Marco, Kuberaa lifetime

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection: Malayalam superhero film, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has continued its record-breaking run at the box office. The Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer saw an increase in collections on Thursday, an unusual trend for the middle of the week. This led to the film surpassing the lifetime collections of several recent Malayalam and Tamil hits in its first week. Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 8: Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan play the film's leads.

Lokah Chapter 1 worldwide box office update

On Thursday, Lokah Chapter 1 ended its first week at the box office, after an early release last week. In the eight days that it has spent in theatres, the film has earned ₹54.35 crore net ( ₹63.50 crore gross) in India. On Thursday, Lokah Chapter 1 showed a 13% increase in domestic collections, netting ₹8 crore as opposed to ₹7.10 crore on Wednesday. This increase bodes well for the second weekend, as the film should look to build upon the solid word of mouth, and move closer to the ₹100-crore mark domestically.

Overseas, too, Lokah Chapter 1 has shattered records, collecting just under $7 million in the international markets. Its worldwide haul after eight days stands at a more than healthy ₹120 crore.

Lokah Chapter 1 beats Marco, ARM, Kuberaa

On Thursday, Lokah Chapter 1 earned over ₹15 crore worldwide, taking its worldwide collections past the lifetime hauls of two recent Malayalam hits - Marco ( ₹110 crore) and ARM ( ₹107 crore). The film has also beaten the final collections of Dhanush and Nagarjuna's Tamil-Telugu bilingual Kuberaa ( ₹115 crore).

All about Lokah Chapter 1

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the first instalment of Dulquer's planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the titular role, alongside Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha. It has received near-universal acclaim.