Priyanka Chopra greets fans at Nick Jonas' concert, tells her security to ‘take it easy’. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared pictures as she attended her husband-singer Nick Jonas' concert at Yankee Stadium in New York. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted photos as well as clips. Several fan accounts also shared posts from the concert of the Jonas Brothers--Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas' wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively, were also present. (Also Read | Nick Jonas calls varmala ceremony during wedding with Priyanka Chopra ‘surprisingly difficult funny game’) Priyanka Chopra at the Jonas Brothers' concert in New York.

Priyanka tells security staff to ‘take it easy’

In a video, shared by a fan account on Instagram, Priyanka was seen at the venue. She opted for a black and white outfit – a cropped top and long skirt. She also carried a jacket with her. In the clip, fans hooted as she smiled and waved at them. She also spoke with one of the security staff.

Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "Her saying ‘Take it easy, it’s ok' to the security, wins my heart." A person wrote, "She's looking so hot and sexy in that outfit." A comment read, "I would have passed out. She looks drop-dead gorgeous."

Priyanka, Sophie Turner, Danielle at concert

In another clip, Priyanka was seen talking to a few people around her. Sophie Turner stood next to Priyanka. According to a fan account, Danielle Jonas and her daughter Alena Rose also attended the concert. In a video, when Priyanka arrived at the venue she then too smiled and waved at the people. A fan commented, "Love they're all there supporting!" An Instagram user wrote, "I am crying right now. Beautiful moment."

Priyanka with Malti

Earlier, Priyanka was seen with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas boarding a car. She wore a white dress, a matching jacket and black sneakers. Priyanka also opted for dark sunglasses and a cap. The actor carried Malti, wearing a blue dress, in her arms. She smiled as she looked back at someone.

Priyanka shared posts

Taking to her Instagram Stories, earlier, Priyanka posted a clip from the soundcheck ahead of the show. She wrote, "Wohoooo! Opening night of The Tour! #soundcheck @yankeestadium @jonasbrothers." In a photo, she gave a glimpse of her beverage and customised water bottle. She wrote, "Decked out @jonasbrothers." She also posted a partial photo of Nick in a white outfit and tagged him.

Priyanka posted a clip and pictures on Instagram.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show also featured Richard Madden among others. She will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. She also has Jee Le Zara, directed by Farhan Akhtar, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

