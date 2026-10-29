Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas set his tour dates aside so that he could come home to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked the festival of Karwa Chauth on October 29 and shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. The actor shared how Nick made sure to spend the special day with her even though he is busy with his tour.

Priyanka celebrates Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

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Priyanka shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "He can home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. 🥺

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No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth ❤️"

Deep Dive How did Nick Jonas make sure he could celebrate Karwa Chauth with Priyanka Chopra? Priyanka said Nick arranged his tour dates so he could come home for the festival without her asking. She shared that spending the day together meant a lot to her. What did Priyanka Chopra do to celebrate Karwa Chauth? Priyanka observed the fast for Nick and shared photos of breaking it, wearing a traditional red outfit and celebrating with her family. She also posted pictures of her DIY mehndi. What was special about Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth mehndi? Priyanka applied the mehndi herself and included the initials of both Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti, in the design.

The actor showed her DIY mehndi design, her breaking the Karwa Chauth fast, Malti hugging Nick, and another showing her in a ceremonial red outfit. She wore a traditional sindoori red kurta set to break the Karwa Chauth fast she observed for her husband, Nick Jonas.

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{{^usCountry}} Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where married women observe a strict, waterless fast (nirjala vrat) from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the longevity, safety, and well-being of their husbands. Observed this year on Thursday, October 29, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will last from 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM, according to Drik Panchang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where married women observe a strict, waterless fast (nirjala vrat) from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the longevity, safety, and well-being of their husbands. Observed this year on Thursday, October 29, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will last from 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM, according to Drik Panchang. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanka and Nick made their relationship public only after they got engaged in July 2018. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding involving both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on 1 and 2 December 2018. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Priyanka’s next project

After films such as Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as Kumbha.