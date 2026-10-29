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Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas set his tour dates aside so that he could come home to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her

Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas never miss a chance to dish out relationship goals, and Karwa Chauth was no exception.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 21:47:11 IST
By Santanu Das
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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked the festival of Karwa Chauth on October 29 and shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. The actor shared how Nick made sure to spend the special day with her even though he is busy with his tour.

Priyanka celebrates Karwa Chauth

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra celebrated Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "He can home without me asking him to.. knowing how much it would mean to mm and I.. he made sure tour was set up to be home for karwachauth.. 🥺

No one like my guy… May a love like this find you all.. happy karwachauth ❤️"

Deep Dive

How did Nick Jonas make sure he could celebrate Karwa Chauth with Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka said Nick arranged his tour dates so he could come home for the festival without her asking. She shared that spending the day together meant a lot to her.

What did Priyanka Chopra do to celebrate Karwa Chauth?

Priyanka observed the fast for Nick and shared photos of breaking it, wearing a traditional red outfit and celebrating with her family. She also posted pictures of her DIY mehndi.

What was special about Priyanka Chopra’s Karwa Chauth mehndi?

Priyanka applied the mehndi herself and included the initials of both Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti, in the design.
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The actor showed her DIY mehndi design, her breaking the Karwa Chauth fast, Malti hugging Nick, and another showing her in a ceremonial red outfit. She wore a traditional sindoori red kurta set to break the Karwa Chauth fast she observed for her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship public only after they got engaged in July 2018. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding involving both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on 1 and 2 December 2018. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

Priyanka’s next project

After films such as Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal, Priyanka is all set to return to Indian cinema after years with SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be released in theatres for Sankranthi 2027. The film stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj as Kumbha.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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