'Just because it's online, doesn't make it true': Priyanka Chopra clears the air on ‘don't look for virgin wife’ remark

Actor Priyanka Chopra has denied a quote being attributed to her, where she is supposedly advising men not to look for a virgin while searching for a wife. Labelling it as fake, the actor emphasised that just because something is online doesn't make it true. Also read: Vidya Balan calls out AI-generated content featuring her: ‘It does not reflect my views or work’ Priyanka reposted the link that falsely attributed the quote to her to set the record straight about the fake remark.

Priyanka clarifies

The post attributed Priyanka as saying, “Don't look for a virgin as wife. Get a woman with good manners. Virginity ends in one night but manners last forever.”

Setting the record straight, Priyanka wrote, “This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it's online, doesn't make it true. Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality.”

Priyanka also urged her followers to be cautious while consuming content on social media, advising them not to believe everything they see on the internet as truth.

“None of the links or 'sources' attached to this claim, or many others online, are real or credible. Take a minute to cross. Check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online,” she added.

What’s next for Priyanka

Next, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller. The action-packed comedy revolves around the US President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world. They are joined by MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka) with whom they need to find a way to stop a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world. The film will release on July 2.

She is also busy working on SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, but the news has not been confirmed yet. Priyanka will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff, and has the second season of the Amazon Prime Video web series Citadel also in the pipeline.