Vidya Balan calls out AI-generated content featuring her: ‘It does not reflect my views or work’

Actor Vidya Balan has become the latest celebrity to fall prey to the growing menace of deepfake videos. However, she is taking swift action to address the issue. She has issued a clarification, categorically stating that she has no involvement in the creation or dissemination of the manipulated video. Also read: Vidya Balan breaks silence on drastic weight loss, reveals her new diet: 'I have not worked out all year' Vidya was most recently seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also featured Pratik Gandhi. (PTI)

Vidya issues clarification

The actor took to Instagram to share a post alerting her fans and followers about the fake video. Along with the note, she also shared a deep-fake video.

“There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic,” she wrote.

Vidya added, “I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way. Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work. I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content”. She added hashtags such as #FakeAlert and #StayAware with her post.

In the past, many Indian celebrities have been the subject of deepfakes, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Vidya’s work files

Vidya was most recently seen in the romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also featured Pratik Gandhi. Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar also featured Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film explored modern relationships, following a couple on the brink of a breakup who find themselves entangled in affairs with two outsiders. As they prepare to reveal their secrets and part ways, life takes an unexpected turn. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film struggled at the box office, collecting only ₹5.5 crore worldwide. She was also seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, opposite Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The film was released on Diwali last year and emerged as a box-office success.