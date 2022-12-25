Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Christmas, calls it 'magical'

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a video while spending a quality time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on the occasion of Christmas. On Sunday, she shared a clip as she spent time with Malti while resting on bed and viewing beautiful weather from her room. She called her experience ‘magical’. Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas are currently spending the holidays with their daughter in New Jersey. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives Malti a taste of her luxury life as they fly first class for holiday. See pic)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a video featuring her hand and her daughter's legs on bed. A black thread was tied to Malti's ankles. She can be seen wearing maroon pants. Priyanka also wore a similar thread around her wrist. She showed the beautiful scenic view from her room. The balcony has a sofa with cushions, alongside a table with a vase. Against the backdrop of mountains and greenery, the video shows a clear and blue sky.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic..(red heart emoji).” She added the Twinkling Lights song on her clip.

Priyanka Chopra shares Christmas video with daughter Malti via Instagram Stories.

Recently, Priyanka shared a series of pictures as she stepped out with husband Nick and daughter Malti to see Christmas lights in New Jersey and wrote, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie.”

Priyanka got married to Nick in a Christian and a Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. They were engaged only after two months of dating. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple became parents and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Priyanka will now be seen in Hollywood films like Love Again and Ending Things. She will also make her OTT debut with the Prime Video web series, Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, the sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

The actor has also signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. It will also star actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will likely follow the friendships of the three lead characters, like Farhan's previous film Dil Chahta Hai (2001). This movie will mark Farhan's directorial comeback in Bollywood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON