Priyanka Chopra talks about favouritism in Bollywood, suggests 'extending the table instead of just monopolising it'
Priyanka Chopra recently turned author with Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra recently turned author with Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra talks about favouritism in Bollywood, suggests ‘extending the table instead of just monopolising it’

  • Priyanka Chopra talked about favouritism in Bollywood and said that while it is alright to support one's friends and family, monopolising opportunities is not good.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:11 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra, who made it big in Bollywood without any kind of family support, opened up about the favouritism that exists in the industry. She also addressed the subject in her recently released memoir, Unfinished.

On Lilly Singh’s chat show A Little Late with Lilly Singh, Priyanka was asked if she has faced hurdles in her career due to favouritism. “Yeah, actually, I have written about it in my book quite a bit. The terrible thing about favouritism is... It's okay, everyone wants to take care of their families, right? We all want to take care of our friends and families, create opportunities. I want to do it,” she said.

However, Priyanka maintained that supporting one’s friends and family members should not mean shutting out others completely. “I think for people who have a large table, wouldn't it be better if we just start extending the table instead of just monopolising it? That’s kind of the thing about favouritism. It lacks giving other people the opportunity to also have a seat at the table,” she said.


After winning the Miss World crown in 2000, Priyanka made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She has acted in a number of films, including Fashion, Dostana, Barfi!, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani. Her most recent Hindi release was The Sky is Pink.

Also read: Rohit Saraf reveals he was once rejected by a woman he liked, here is how she responded to his proposal

In the last few years, Priyanka has been busy with her career in Hollywood. She has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Amazon series Citadel, The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with husband Nick Jonas.

Meanwhile, Priyanka made her debut as an author earlier this month with a memoir titled Unfinished, which she wrote during the lockdown. The book traces her journey, from childhood years to high school in the US where she faced racist bullying to winning Miss World and finally, straddling careers in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra unfinished favouritism in bollywood

