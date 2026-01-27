Priyanka Chopra to speak at Harvard University’s India Conference 2026 alongside Shashi Tharoor and Amitav Acharya

Apart from Priyanka, the conference features an eminent line-up of speakers including Dr Shashi Tharoor and Amitav Acharya, along with other distinguished voices from policy, academia, business and culture. The theme of this year’s conference, “The India We Imagine”, will see speakers reflect on the values, complexities and possibilities shaping India’s future.

The 23rd edition of the India Conference at Harvard University is scheduled to take place on February 14 and 15, 2026, on the university campus. The student-led conference at Harvard will be headlined by actor Priyanka Chopra and will examine India’s evolving role on the world stage.

Apart from being actor and producer, Priyanka is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Fans expressed their excitement about seeing Priyanka speak at Harvard. One comment read, “So excited to hear her speak on the global entertainment landscape!” Another wrote, “@priyankachopra waiting to see her amazing response — she kills people with her words, I love her.” Another fan commented, “This is amazing. So excited for this.”

Priyanka Chopra’s recent and upcoming work Priyanka was most recently seen in the American film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film, The Bluff. Helmed by Frank E. Flowers, the action thriller also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on February 25.

Priyanka is also set to make her comeback to Indian cinema after eight years with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Touted to be an action-adventure, the film stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. Priyanka will essay the role of Mandakini and will be seen in an action-packed avatar. The film is currently under production and is scheduled to release around Sankranthi 2027.