'Mujhe kaun dekhega': Isha Koppikar recalls Shah Rukh Khan asking while filming Don song with her and Priyanka Chopra

Isha Koppikar, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starred together in the 2006 film, Don The Chase Begins Again. Now, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Isha opens up about what Shah Rukh is like as a person. Praising him, she said that he would even make fun of himself so that his co-star feels comfortable. She also recalled how Shah Rukh teased her and their co-star Priyanka Chopra during their dance scene. Isha Koppikar, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in a still from Don song Aaj Ki Raat.

Isha Koppikar praises Shah Rukh Khan Isha Koppikar talked about her working experience with Shah Rukh in Don. “The way you see him, he is exactly like that. Women love him. The way he is in films, in real life, too, he is like that. He won't feel a superstar is sitting, standing in front of you or working. He’ll make you feel comfortable. Khud ka mazaak udaayenge, aapko hasaayenge (He will make fun of himself, make you laugh). He’ll make you feel comfortable by making fun of himself," she said.