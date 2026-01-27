'Mujhe kaun dekhega': Isha Koppikar recalls Shah Rukh Khan asking while filming Don song with her and Priyanka Chopra
Isha Koppikar talked about her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in Don. Here's what she said.
Isha Koppikar, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra starred together in the 2006 film, Don The Chase Begins Again. Now, speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Isha opens up about what Shah Rukh is like as a person. Praising him, she said that he would even make fun of himself so that his co-star feels comfortable. She also recalled how Shah Rukh teased her and their co-star Priyanka Chopra during their dance scene.
Isha Koppikar praises Shah Rukh Khan
Isha Koppikar talked about her working experience with Shah Rukh in Don. “The way you see him, he is exactly like that. Women love him. The way he is in films, in real life, too, he is like that. He won't feel a superstar is sitting, standing in front of you or working. He’ll make you feel comfortable. Khud ka mazaak udaayenge, aapko hasaayenge (He will make fun of himself, make you laugh). He’ll make you feel comfortable by making fun of himself," she said.
Isha recalls how Shah Rukh teased during Don song
She then recalled how Shah Rukh teased during their dance sequence. “Jaise, ‘Arre, yeh aur Priyanka dance kar rahe hain, toh mujhe kyun bulaya? Mujhe kaun dekhega?’ I'm like, 'Aap ko hi dekhega, Priyanka aur mujhe koi nahi dekhega (Like, 'Oh, if she and Priyanka are dancing, why did you call me? Who will see me?' I'm like, 'They will see you, not me and Priyanka'). You know how it is—to make somebody comfortable. Very effortless in his acting, very effortless in his dance. Very suave. Classy—really classy. I mean, a man should be like him. He is a gentleman. He is my kind of man,” she added. The trio featured in the hit song Aaj Ki Raat.
About Don franchise
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Om Puri, and Pavan Malhotra. A remake of the 1978 film of the same name, it was originally written by Javed alongside Salim Khan. In 2011, Don 2: The King Is Back was released, which was also directed by Farhan. The film starred Shah Rukh, Priyanka, Boman, Lara Dutta, Om and Kunal Kapoor.
Earlier, Farhan had announced that Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani would be part of Don 3. Now, as per the Bollywood Bubble report, the casting there has been changed. Shah Rukh, reportedly, may return as Don. Reportedly, Kriti Sanon could replace Kiara Advani after her rumoured exit from the film. The production of the film will begin in 2026.
