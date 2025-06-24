Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie's favourite song is not one of Nick Jonas' hits: ‘It’s her morning song’

Priyanka Chopra's daughter grooves to APT

During her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka spoke about Malti’s love for the song, which was released in October 2024. Priyanka revealed that APT is actually Malti's "morning song".

She revealed that Malti has quite a good taste in music. Talking about the music preference of her daughter, Priyanka said, “APT is her favourite song, by the way. Every morning”.

“It’s her morning anthem. Every single day,” she added.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka also shared that at the moment, her family is based in New York, where Nick is performing his Broadway show, The Last Five Years, and their daughter Malti is attending school.

"She’s precocious, she’s funny, she’s a little comedian. She knows she’s funny, so that’s even better. Yeah, she’s such a light of our lives right now. This is an amazing season for us. Nick has been on Broadway for the last five years. We were in New York, hunkered down,” she said.

Priyanka added, “I am filming a movie in India, so I fly back and forth from there. So we are based on the East Coast right now, and she’s going to school here. She has her little clique of friends, and her schedule’s even crazier than mine. There are so many classes. Kids do so much… She wants to socialise with other babies”.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018, exchanging vows in a beautiful blend of traditions. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy, expanding their family.

What’s next for Priyanka

Priyanka is next starring in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, but the news has not been confirmed yet. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated second season of the web series Citadel. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".