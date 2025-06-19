Priyanka Chopra holds Malti tight as she enjoys her first roller coaster ride at Disney World: ‘We went 4 times’

On a thrilling day out, Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie took the plunge on her very first roller coaster ride, and her mommy was right by her side. They had so much fun that they rode it not once, not twice, but four times in a row. Also read: Nick Jonas looks at Priyanka Chopra with love in a romantic pic from a boat ride, she declares 'mine’ In 2022, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Malti Marie’s day out in Disney World

Priyanka recently treated her daughter Malti to an adventure at Disney World in Orlando, and the fun-filled moments are now making a splash on social media.

In one video, Malti is seen walking hand-in-hand with a friend before meeting Mickey Mouse. However, the real showstopper was her first roller coaster ride, which left her beaming with excitement. The moments were posted by Priyanka’s friend Sudeep Dutt on his Instagram Stories, which Priyanka reposted later.

In another clip, Priyanka is seen sitting close to Malti on the roller coaster, holding tight as the ride takes a turn. Reposting the clip on her Stories, Priyanka exclaimed, “MM’s first roller coaster ride. We went four times. My girl!"

PC's Insta story.

Their excitement won over fans on social media. “Awww so sweet,” wrote one, with another writing, “it’s magical”.

More about Nick and Priyanka

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in 2018, exchanging vows in a beautiful blend of traditions. The couple began with a traditional Christian wedding, followed by a vibrant Hindu ceremony. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogacy, expanding their family. They keep sharing sweet family moments on their social media handles.

What’s next for Priyanka

Priyanka will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu, but the news has not been confirmed yet. She is next starring in Heads of State, an Amazon Prime Video film, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Priyanka is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Meanwhile, Nick is busy with Broadway shows and his music.