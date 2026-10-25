Radhika Apte doesn't want to be part of violent films, says she doesn't get how people eat popcorn while watching skulls being broken on sinks

Actor Radhika Apte has made a name for herself playing diverse roles across genres. In a career spanning almost two decades, the actor has avoided being typecast, while trying her hand at almost every genre in cinema. She is, however, averse to extremely violent films, saying she wouldn’t want to be part of the currently popular mass action genre.

Radhika Apte on violence in films

Radhika Apte will be seen next in the Netflix gangster drama, Akka.

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Radhika is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Akka, which is about the rivalry between two gangsters. Talking about violence on screen, the actor told PTI, “what is working right now is violence, and I'm vehemently against it. So, it's a tricky situation.”

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Radhika said that centred on violence appear to be driving theatrical business, a trend she is reluctant to be part of. She explained, “I don't watch those films; I find them absurd. Like, I don't understand how one can watch and eat popcorn while 50 men or women are getting beaten up, and creatively beaten up, because last time he broke his skull on a sink, so this time let's break it on some other slab, I can't compute it. So, I'd rather not be a part of it.”

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‘Priorities have changed’

{{^usCountry}} The 41-year-old added that her priorities regarding work are different after becoming a mother and that primarily includes reasonable working hours. “All I ask for is 12 hours of workday and not a 16-hour workday or like some time off, and it's not always possible. I also wanted to not work because nothing was worth (doing it). For me, I wanted to be with her as much as possible, and I still do because she's too small. So, I think all those things and my work is not my life. It has never been my life; it's part of my life. So, things are ever changing. Tomorrow I might stop doing everything, or I might do a lot. Who knows? So, it's not like there's one reason necessarily (for not doing films),” the actor added. Radhika gave birth to her daughter in 2024. All about Akka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 41-year-old added that her priorities regarding work are different after becoming a mother and that primarily includes reasonable working hours. “All I ask for is 12 hours of workday and not a 16-hour workday or like some time off, and it's not always possible. I also wanted to not work because nothing was worth (doing it). For me, I wanted to be with her as much as possible, and I still do because she's too small. So, I think all those things and my work is not my life. It has never been my life; it's part of my life. So, things are ever changing. Tomorrow I might stop doing everything, or I might do a lot. Who knows? So, it's not like there's one reason necessarily (for not doing films),” the actor added. Radhika gave birth to her daughter in 2024. All about Akka {{/usCountry}}

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Radhika is now awaiting the release of her show, Akka, a 1980s-set gangster drama. It also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead alongside Radhika and is set to premiere on October 30 on Netflix.

The series features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar in key roles alongside the two leads. Akka is the latest project to come out of the collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.