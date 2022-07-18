Sharmila Tagore says Rajesh Khanna bought houses for co-stars, but expected great things in return too: Tanav ajata tha

Monday marks actor Rajesh Khanna's 10th death anniversary. Rajesh died on July 18, 2012, after battling cancer. Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who appeared with Rajesh in almost 10 films, has revealed that the late actor used to spoil his friends and co-stars with expensive gifts and even houses. She added that in return for these gifts, he used to have very high expectations from the people which lead to strained relationships with them. Also Read: Tribute to Rajesh Khanna: top 15 movies of all time

Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh were one of the most popular on-screen couples in the Bollywood in the late 60s and early 70s. Together they worked in superhits such as Aradhana (1969), Safar (1970), Amar Prem (1972), Aavishkar (1974), Daag: A Poem of Love (1973), Tyaag (1977), Raja Rani (1973), and many more.

In the audiobook, Rajesh Khanna: Ek Tanha Sitara, Sharmila recalled, “Rajesh Khanna antarvirodho aur jatiltaon se bhare vyakti the, maine unhe apne mitron aur seh-karmiyon ke sath behat udhaar hote dekha hai…un par keemti uphar barsaate hue bhi dekha hai. Kabhi kabhi to wo unke liye ek ghar bhi kharid dete the, lekin badle mai vo kuch zyada hi umeed rakhte the jisse sambandhon mai tanav aa jata tha (Rajesh Khanna was a man full of contradictions and complexities, I have seen him be very generous with his co-actors, colleagues, and friends...showering them with expensive gifts. Sometimes he even bought them a house but in return, it seems Kaka had great expectations of them, which eventually strained his relations)." The book i a

Rajesh Khanna, with his impeccable journey in the film industry, delivered 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71, which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films. Some of his most liked films are Ittefaq (1969), Aradhana (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), Kati Patang (1971), Anand (1971), Amar Prem (1972), Bawarchi (1972), Dushman (1972), Namak Haraam (1973), Prem Nagar (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and many more.

