Rajkumar Hirani shocked after Aamir Khan puts their Dadasaheb Phalke biopic on hold, asks him to rewrite script: Report

Earlier in May this year, Aamir Khan surprised fans by announcing that he would reunite with Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on the father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the project has been put on hold after Aamir requested that the script be rewritten. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dadasaheb Phalke biopic put on hold.

Why Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's next put on hold?

An anonymous source told the portal, “Aamir Khan heard the script of Dadasaheb Phalke from Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. He felt that the script didn’t have enough elements to make it suitable for a theatrical release. He expected Raju and Abhijat to follow their usual approach of blending laughter with emotion and drama. But the script lacked comedy, which raised doubts in Aamir’s mind, prompting him to ask Raju to rewrite it.”

The source added, “Raju and Abhijat were shocked by Aamir’s reaction and are now considering their next steps. The film, which was scheduled to begin production in October 2025, is no longer on track to go on floors next month. Everything is currently at a standstill, and Aamir has already begun exploring other scripts, hearing stories from across industries.”

Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, better known as Dadasaheb Phalke, is celebrated as the father of Indian cinema. In 1913, he directed Raja Harishchandra, acknowledged as India’s first full-length feature film. His other landmark works include Lanka Dahan, Shri Krishna Janma, and Kaliya Mardan. To commemorate his contribution, the Government of India instituted the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1969. Bestowed annually at the National Film Awards, it remains the country’s highest honour for lifetime achievement in cinema.

When Aamir Khan announced the biopic

The biopic, which has now encountered a major roadblock, was intended to be Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani’s third collaboration after the blockbuster successes of 3 Idiots and PK. A press release from Aamir’s team revealed that writers Hindukush and Avishkar Bhardwaj had spent four years developing the script, while Los Angeles-based VFX studios had already designed AI-based recreations of the era. According to the release, Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson had extended full support to the project, sharing valuable anecdotes from Phalke’s life.