Rajkummar Rao to make a cameo in Luv Ranjan's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar | HT Exclusive

Rajkummar Rao is all set to make a cameo appearance in Friday release, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar! The coming-of-age drama is produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Anuj Saini. It revolves around friendship, love, old crushes and the complications that come with young relationships.

About the film

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is set to release in theatres on October 23.

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Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar introduces Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra as the main cast. The film marks their big-screen debut. Rajkummar's cameo adds an exciting update for fans looking ahead towards the film's release on Friday.

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Rajkummar has previously collaborated with Luv. He starred in Chhalaang, the sports-comedy drama which Luv Ranjan co-produced. It was directed by Hansal Mehta, and starred Rajkummar Rao in the lead role as a PT instructor. Luv Ranjan is producing the upcoming Sourav Ganguly biopic titled Dada, which stars Rajkummar in the lead role.

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Luv Ranjan's statement

{{^usCountry}} Speaking about Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, producer Luv Ranjan said the story draws from memories of school, friendships and first crushes. He also spoke about bringing six new actors into the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, producer Luv Ranjan said the story draws from memories of school, friendships and first crushes. He also spoke about bringing six new actors into the film. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is rooted in memories we all keep going back to - school, friendships, crushes and the people who made those years special. While the characters belong to a younger generation, the emotions are universal. Bringing six new actors into this world of humour and young romance made it even more exciting, and I’m looking forward to audiences discovering them and their journey,” he said as per a statement.

For director Anuj Saini, the film marks his directorial debut. He said working with the six young actors made the experience special.

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“Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is very special to me as my directorial debut, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting bunch to begin this journey with. I’m thrilled with what these six young actors have brought to the film and can’t wait for audiences to finally experience what we’ve created together,” he added.

Presented by Luv Films, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is directed by Anuj Saini, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film releases worldwide in cinemas on 23rd October 2026.